 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dodge Dots update for 3 February 2022

Hotfix: Score achievements not unlocking

Share · View all patches · Build 8137378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update should fix the highscore achievements not unlocking.

They should now also be unlocked retroactively if you already reached the respective score on the Steam leaderboards.

Changed files in this update

Dodge Dots Content Depot 1711681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.