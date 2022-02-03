Hotfix (e1.7.0) & Beta Hotfix (e1.7.1 - 03/02/22)

e1.7.0
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred while attempting to loot during the "Disrupt Supply Lines" quest if another party had joined to help the raider party.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the dragon banner was offered to a kingdom leader that was in the same army as the player.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when joining a siege against a rebelling settlement during the preparation phase.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a mounted agent was dismounted by an enemy attack.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when executing a lord during an ongoing battle.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when Galter was executed with death disabled.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the final raider party was defeated as part of the "Locate and Rescue Traveller" quest.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when loading a game that was saved with the prison break menu open.
- Fixed a crash that occurred just before entering a fight in a common area.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when playing a board game with non-companion clan members (siblings, spouse, children, etc.)
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that made heroes disappear when sent on an issue which was then cancelled.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from proposing policies and annexing settlements from the Kingdom screen.
- Fixed a bug that prevented certain actions from being used in the Kingdom and Clan screens while in an encounter.
- Removed companion parties that were in a different kingdom's armies from old save files.
- Removed empty parties that were stuck in the disband state in old save files.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a Captain mode server crash.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused clan match results not to be tracked.
Changes
- Added a Death counter to the scoreboard.
e1.7.1 Beta
Singleplayer
Crashes
Fixes
Fixed an issue where players can't use certain actions in kingdom and clan screens while in an encounter. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix)
- Fixed a bug that toggled castle rebellious state making them unable to recruit and spawn new recruitable troops in bounded villages.
- Fixed the bug that made the main party disappear after the main hero was defeated but released right after the battle.
Multiplayer
Fixes
Changes
Changed files in this update