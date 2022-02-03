 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 3 February 2022

Lyla's Stadium Shop

Share · View all patches · Build 8137095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome! Lyla's Stadium Shop has opened!

You won't think it's a loss. Take a look around!

Event Period:

2022/02/03 00:00 ~ 2022/02/15 23:59 (PST)

Event Mechanics:

Purchase Credit Cards and use it for a certain draw and get a chance to win VVIP Items!

  • Your credit record is increased by 1 for every 10 credit card purchases you make.
  • The higher your credit score, the higher chance of getting a VVIP Item.
  • Your credit score will reset once you obtain at least one VVIP Item.

Stadium Credit Card Price:

For Normal Item list, you can get Card Sub-Attribute

Changer or Premium Sub-Att Piece!

- Freestyle 2 Team

Changed files in this update

FreeStyle2: Street Basketball Content Depot 339611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.