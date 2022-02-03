Welcome! Lyla's Stadium Shop has opened!
You won't think it's a loss. Take a look around!
Event Period:
2022/02/03 00:00 ~ 2022/02/15 23:59 (PST)
Event Mechanics:
Purchase Credit Cards and use it for a certain draw and get a chance to win VVIP Items!
- Your credit record is increased by 1 for every 10 credit card purchases you make.
- The higher your credit score, the higher chance of getting a VVIP Item.
- Your credit score will reset once you obtain at least one VVIP Item.
Stadium Credit Card Price:
For Normal Item list, you can get Card Sub-Attribute
Changer or Premium Sub-Att Piece!
