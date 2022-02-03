Patch 16: V 0.8.12 - pull those boots on and get to work!

Our balls are now able to penetrate your force shields.

Updates

-Boot Jump has been fine tuned to be more consistent than ever!

-Updated the Headquarters cutscene with more to come!

-Increased camera clipping distance where appropriate, especially in the Space Station and Kur levels.

-HQ Approach rebalancing and polish.

-Dash can now be used more than once while swimming.

-Increased Tiny Tim ranged attack speed in level 1.

-Arachnobot now shoots rapid fire rather than a slow wave.

-Level 3 has a new secret.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a number of bugs in the subway hub causing it to load incorrectly in some instances.

-Fixed a bug causing menu buttons not to work when returning to the main menu after death.

-Fixed a number of cutscene bugs including Space Station 1 and Tram Construction.

-Fixed a number of occlusion bugs in Security Bay and Living Quarters.

-Fixed a bug causing Dodge balls not to penetrate the force shield.

-Perfected Engineers now spawn properly.

-Enemies in the subway hub are able to open doors again.

