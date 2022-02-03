Hotfix 1.7.7.1

- Buffed Heavens Eye significantly
- Nerfed attack speed on Headstrong in return buffed the damage
- Added new exclusive Groundhog Day set item Guardian Pack to complete the set (Headstrong, Heavens Eye, Guardian Pack, Birthday Hat)
- Increased Cake Slice duration to 60 second stackable
- Lowered the amount of cake slices for the event quest from 50 to 23
- Increased Vespid descend by 1/3
- Made it so the Serpenn can go underwater, some creatures cant go underwater only float on top
- Updated item mutation UI
- Updated skills UI
- Updated quests and some NPC UI
- Fixed some UI bugs and alignments
- Increased damage from hunger and thirst
- Adjusted some looping effects to not loop anymore when there's no effect
- Lowered the bone requirement significantly to mutate items
Dead Event update for 3 February 2022
