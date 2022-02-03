 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dead Event update for 3 February 2022

Hotfix 1.7.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8136832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Buffed Heavens Eye significantly
  • Nerfed attack speed on Headstrong in return buffed the damage
  • Added new exclusive Groundhog Day set item Guardian Pack to complete the set (Headstrong, Heavens Eye, Guardian Pack, Birthday Hat)
  • Increased Cake Slice duration to 60 second stackable
  • Lowered the amount of cake slices for the event quest from 50 to 23
  • Increased Vespid descend by 1/3
  • Made it so the Serpenn can go underwater, some creatures cant go underwater only float on top
  • Updated item mutation UI
  • Updated skills UI
  • Updated quests and some NPC UI
  • Fixed some UI bugs and alignments
  • Increased damage from hunger and thirst
  • Adjusted some looping effects to not loop anymore when there's no effect
  • Lowered the bone requirement significantly to mutate items

Changed files in this update

Dead Event Depot 1333491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.