 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clip maker update for 3 February 2022

+ 59 VFX, + 168 animations, + 8 scene

Share · View all patches · Build 8136627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • Fix of text size
  • 32 top down VFX
  • 26 force field VFX

Free Animations DLC update

  • 168 pistol animations

Free components DLC update

  • Dynamic clouds (VFX/Water)

Steampunk DLC update:

  • Steam City (Scene)
  • Zeppelin (Scene)

Cyberpunk DLC update

  • Transform City (Scene)
  • Transform Temple (Scene)

Sci-Fi DLC update

  • Under Siege (Star wars Scene)
  • Under Siege 2 (Star wars Scene)

Rooms DLC update

  • Vintage office (Scene)

Buildings DLC update

  • Police Department (Scene)

Changed files in this update

Clip maker Content Depot 1536421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.