Obsolete Souls™ update for 3 February 2022

Patch Notes for version 1.9 of Obsolete Souls

Build 8136348

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed random game crashing in Itwern Cavern and Kentron E.

    (This crash was tied to missing files for Aria's character, so other crashes that may have occurred while using this character should be fixed as well.)

  • Itwern Cavern ice puzzle has been altered for easier level progression.

  • Pause menu name icons have had their name text decreased in size for cleaner UI.

  • Game credits have been updated to reflect name changes.

Changed files in this update

