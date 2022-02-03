Small Update

Exposed 6 hidden puzzles (per Stasnia in community discussions). While in game (not in Menu Room), if you hit Y then U, you will be teleported to a normally hidden platform that was a bit of a workshop for puzzle development (it was hidden in the game until Stasnia found it). There are 6 puzzles that are fully functional. They did not make it into the game, though the first 2 could have but were deemed potentially too hard. The last three are simply too complicated/hard pattern series puzzles and thus did not make it into the game. There are hints using the H and N keys. To get back to Inport, hit Y then M. There is no save function for these puzzles, however.