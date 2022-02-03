Small Update

 Skip to content

Escapeworld Dilemma update for 3 February 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8136057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Modifications to Riddle Island gate puzzles to prevent inadvertent trapping of player behind force field (per “Buttercup” in community discussions)

  • Additional hint notes on Riddle and Grid Islands.

  • Exposed 6 hidden puzzles (per Stasnia in community discussions). While in game (not in Menu Room), if you hit Y then U, you will be teleported to a normally hidden platform that was a bit of a workshop for puzzle development (it was hidden in the game until Stasnia found it). There are 6 puzzles that are fully functional. They did not make it into the game, though the first 2 could have but were deemed potentially too hard. The last three are simply too complicated/hard pattern series puzzles and thus did not make it into the game. There are hints using the H and N keys. To get back to Inport, hit Y then M. There is no save function for these puzzles, however.

Changed files in this update

Escapeworld Dilemma Content Depot 1325271
