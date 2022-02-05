Summary of the update:
-speeds up loading time by loading assets in the background
-dialog/warning if the player tries to go down stairs on final level without exploring all red gem rooms.
-death save warning disabled if hero is ensnared or asleep
-button added to Bolas to use it's prevent ability in addition to a double-click
-right-clicking on a room only inspects and does not active any room events.
-fixed bugs with starting a new game
-display version number on title screen
-minor fixes
Rogue Dungeon update for 5 February 2022
Promoting v1.05.04 to default
