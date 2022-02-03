 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 3 February 2022

Update 2022/2/3

Update 2022/2/3

Updates

  • The event "moving floor" is now recognized correctly in the "normal" movement mode.
  • When a character stays at an inn on their birthday, regardless of their current HP or the room they stayed in, time will now always pass by one week.
  • Removed the screen blackout effect in the "Pit" event.

Fixes

  • When entering the "moving floor" event in the "normal" movement mode, the event would sometimes not be triggered.
  • When there were more than two pages of items in the item box, the display would become strange when the current page was lost in the item drawer.
  • more fix to Labyrinth drawing was not displaying correctly after the light magic disappeared in the dark zone.
  • The labyrinth was not displayed correctly for a moment when entering the "Teleporter", an event set across floors in the "Normal" movement mode.
  • The images of certain monsters were not correct.

