Update 2022/2/3

Updates
- The event "moving floor" is now recognized correctly in the "normal" movement mode.
- When a character stays at an inn on their birthday, regardless of their current HP or the room they stayed in, time will now always pass by one week.
- Removed the screen blackout effect in the "Pit" event.
Fixes
- When entering the "moving floor" event in the "normal" movement mode, the event would sometimes not be triggered.
- When there were more than two pages of items in the item box, the display would become strange when the current page was lost in the item drawer.
- more fix to Labyrinth drawing was not displaying correctly after the light magic disappeared in the dark zone.
- The labyrinth was not displayed correctly for a moment when entering the "Teleporter", an event set across floors in the "Normal" movement mode.
- The images of certain monsters were not correct.
