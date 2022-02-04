Train Life - Patch #13

Patch #13 - Build 18977

While we had hoped to get a patch out earlier this week, today's patch has many more fixes than expected! Firstly, we'd like to apologize for not having a hotfix sooner. Making a build can often waste precious development time, as it requires all teams to coordinate on the notes, release, and testing of the game to ensure it passes QA. We made the decision on Monday/Tuesday to hold off on an early hotfix and aim for a Friday patch with more issues that were found after release. On behalf of the team I'd like to thank you for your patience and apologize for all of the issues you have identified and reported. We have more fixes on the way for various issues, and will probably aim for a patch next week if nothing more urgent is required.

Changes & Fixes

Tracks & Railways Fixed blocking signals not working in many instances The blue light on blocking signals is now much brighter – We were initially aiming for ‘blinding sun’ levels of brightness, but after a few employees lost their sight, we decided against it

HUD Improved GPS routes on Employee Driver task map Fixed problem where the NPC train marker constantly switches sides

Tablet Added icons and sorting options for showing supported transportation modes for locomotives in the Service Center

Gameplay Fixed Employee Drivers not making any money – They have been thoroughly educated that their work deserves reward, and more than that, you deserve most of it because you run the company Fixed impossible to fulfill level requirements for Brno at level 1 to level 2 – This can be blamed entire on Joey, so if you didn’t like this bug being present, you have full permission to call Joey a dum-dum Fixed impossible to fulfill level requirements for Prague at level 2 to level 3 – This one is definitely not Joey’s fault. Absolutely not. There’s just no way it could have been him again. Oh wait, hold on, I’m getting a note here that it was indeed Joey’s fault here too. Fixed wipers being unable to turn off in the Lechner-Koch DP locomotive Fixed inability to open the map tab in some scenarios Fixed a bug where the chassis is misaligned with the bogies on both UIF locomotives in the Service Center Fixed a bug where the number of city bonuses may exceed the allocated slots – Excessive bonuses will first need to expire before being fixed, so enjoy the gift! Fixed an issue where the chosen difficulty preset resets to default after using "Continue Game" in the Main Menu – Non-default players rejoice! Fixed a bug with random events when the player is driving in reverse

Level Art & Design Fixed sporadic passengers on scenario stations Fixed flying cars near Szczecin – Cybertrain isn’t here just yet, but maybe one day Added missing platforms on Leipzig Main station – Too many passengers were complaining, as usual Adjusted position of overpass pillars placed in the middle of a track between Gliwice Main and Gliwice Warehouse

Language Added missing localization texts

Stability & Performance Fixed crash when changing Car Traffic Density setting while in-game – Turns out that a crash button in the options menu is not a good thing



Public Trello + Patch Times

On a few smaller notes, though certainly important in their own right, I'd like to give an update on our Public Trello we talked about at initial release and the dates of the patches we make here on Steam.

Public Trello - We're in the very final stages of preparing the public Trello board for you guys to have a bit more information on upcoming features. We don't use Trello for project management in the team, so I wouldn't expect to see much dynamic movement over time here. We just wanted to give you a bit of a deeper glimpse at features and what they will entail. If you have any questions about the board when it goes live, please feel free to ask about them in our Discord and we'll do our best to answer them!

