Rogue Sentry v1.3.0 Patch Notes: Japanese Language Support

Wow, it's already been a year since Rogue Sentry released on Itch, and Steam's one year release anniversary is not far off, either. I'm happy to announce that Rogue Sentry can now be played in Japanese. 日本語が読めますか？ 🤔

Changelog:

Added Ghosts to the cast credits.

Added language options to the settings.

Added Japanese as a language option.

Thanks for all of the support. You can follow me for updates, hound me, and contact me @itsMaple. I am still accepting bug reports, including via support@mapledev.net.

I hope you're having fun and playing (or making!) some cool games out there. Take care and stay true.

Josh

Mapledev