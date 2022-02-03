v0.2.42
-Improved some object lod settings to improve gpu perf across more machines
-Fixed null ref in Travel Boat Revive menu.
-Fixed Travel Boat logic which responded to animation events to instead use logic since unity anim events are slightly unreliable.
-Improved Sail boat logic to protect against some rare null ref bugs.
-Improved fish init logic when loading into a new level
-Fixed logic on reviving boats where it would fail in rare cases and the boat would sink to the floor.
-Fixed boat respawning logic where the floating logic would get out of sync after the second time the same boat was spawned
-Change boat shop trader to ignore all damage so npc wont accidentally kill him
-Fixed game crash caused when a water pump was destroyed with a infinite loop pipe setup
-Fixed shark null ref on loading into a new world while being chased by the shark
-Setup a backup way to display character and world save files if something in the list causes the Sort logic to fail
-Fixed dead boats and travel waypoints not clearing correctly when you leave a world and enter into a new one
Breakwaters update for 3 February 2022
Boat Trader, Boats, Boat Yard bug bash!
