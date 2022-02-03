Control The Destroyer's Now!!!

Now you can take control of your destroyer's and battle against your enemies. Destroyer's have an additional upgrade "Sonar & Radar" which give them short range capabilities for ships and those pesky subs even if your Hawkeye is not airborne.

While commanding your destroyer's you will gain advantages like improved cannon accuracy and control over positioning of your ship to allow both front and rear cannons to fire at enemy at the same time.

You can venture far out on the map while controlling your destroyer but realize if your carrier is being attacked and your not within range to switch - it might be a long ride back. . . .

Also in this update I included a bug fix which was sometimes causing the Hawkeye to blow up on takeoff