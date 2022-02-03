 Skip to content

Killer Gin Battle Arcade update for 3 February 2022

Massive Killer Gin Battle Arcade Update!!!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1-4 player VS/co-op platformer game!

  • Tutorial Mode Added!!
  • Game is further Optimized (explosions, particles)!
  • Fatalities are way cooler!!
  • Adjusted timers, spawning, difficulty settings
  • Added unique strength/weight stat for characters!
  • Added new Item: Burst mushroom!
  • Added max of 2 bursts!
  • Added 30+ new options!!
  • Now fireball attacks affected by POW! (not specials)
  • Now invisible blocks off-screen cannot be stood on
  • Improved Player - Bomb Interactions
  • Improved player - Armadillo interactions
  • All characters have different hit strengths
  • Added dizzy animation
  • You can now burst out of taunt
  • added color options for color blind
  • Added player icons when pressing talk
  • Added special effects to fatalities (particle updates)
  • Fireballs should no longer rarely get stuck
  • Updated Spikes!!
  • Updated iceball and pow interaction
  • Made items freezable! `
  • You can now launch spikes through portals
  • Made interactions with spiders better
  • Updated way items are collected
  • Pows can now be hit by an attack
  • and MUCH MORE!!!

