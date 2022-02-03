Massive Killer Gin Battle Arcade Update!!!!
1-4 player VS/co-op platformer game!
- Tutorial Mode Added!!
- Game is further Optimized (explosions, particles)!
- Fatalities are way cooler!!
- Adjusted timers, spawning, difficulty settings
- Added unique strength/weight stat for characters!
- Added new Item: Burst mushroom!
- Added max of 2 bursts!
- Added 30+ new options!!
- Now fireball attacks affected by POW! (not specials)
- Now invisible blocks off-screen cannot be stood on
- Improved Player - Bomb Interactions
- Improved player - Armadillo interactions
- All characters have different hit strengths
- Added dizzy animation
- You can now burst out of taunt
- added color options for color blind
- Added player icons when pressing talk
- Added special effects to fatalities (particle updates)
- Fireballs should no longer rarely get stuck
- Updated Spikes!!
- Updated iceball and pow interaction
- Made items freezable! `
- You can now launch spikes through portals
- Made interactions with spiders better
- Updated way items are collected
- Pows can now be hit by an attack
- and MUCH MORE!!!
