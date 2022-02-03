-Added Korean language
-UI: made it clearer that Ranks A & S give +1 Life
-Easy mode: Rank are now computed so Ranks A & S give +1 Life
-PC: DPad now works for menu navigation
-PC: Improved controller icon for center buttons
-Improved tutorial UI: L01Z03, L01Z18, L01Z19, L02Z22, L02Z24, L02Z03, L02Z04, L03Z26
-L01Z26: Stop displaying a Combo bonus of "+0" when "Display additional score" is on
-L02Z23: Increased reset duration so it's impossible to cheat by rushing left after a Zone reset
-L02Z11: Right most Combo is now easier to achieve, made design clearer
-L04Z03, L04Z06 are now a little easier
-Reworked Level design: L01Z03
Flowing Lights update for 3 February 2022
Update notes for 1.0.1.0
-Added Korean language
Changed files in this update