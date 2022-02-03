 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Flowing Lights update for 3 February 2022

Update notes for 1.0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8135333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Korean language

-UI: made it clearer that Ranks A & S give +1 Life

-Easy mode: Rank are now computed so Ranks A & S give +1 Life

-PC: DPad now works for menu navigation

-PC: Improved controller icon for center buttons

-Improved tutorial UI: L01Z03, L01Z18, L01Z19, L02Z22, L02Z24, L02Z03, L02Z04, L03Z26

-L01Z26: Stop displaying a Combo bonus of "+0" when "Display additional score" is on

-L02Z23: Increased reset duration so it's impossible to cheat by rushing left after a Zone reset

-L02Z11: Right most Combo is now easier to achieve, made design clearer

-L04Z03, L04Z06 are now a little easier

-Reworked Level design: L01Z03

Changed files in this update

Flowing Lights Content Depot 757821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.