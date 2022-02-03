Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 22

Hello everyone!

Update time again.

Before we go into the content list, I wanted to remind you that from this update on we will be switching to larger bi-weekly updates. The next update (which will be introducing goats) will be released on the 16th,

Let's start with the new content now:

Alembic:

You can now craft a Clay Alembic that can produce fresh water out of any other type of water, including seawater!

Place it on a campfire, fill it with seawater, place a liquid container in its inventory and wait for it to slowly fill. While the Alembic uses a good amount of fuel to distil water, it is a very good option if you find yourself in a low water scenario with no rain in sight.

Solar Still:

Another emergency water structure that can be crafted using a plastic sheet. Fill it with palm fronds, and the device will capture the water from the leaves and collect it into a container of your choice.

It can only be built on environments that get a lot of sun though, so no jungle, mangroves or wetlands.

Water Filter:

A structure made of mud bricks, stones, charcoal and sand that is capable of filtering unsafe water with minimal work. Just fill it with unsafe water, place a container in its inventory and wait for it to fill over time.

Well:

While it's expensive to build and can only currently be placed in the wetlands it can provide you with a practically illimitable source of (unsafe) water. The well will basically work as a larger version of the self-filling cave puddle that can also be filled with rain and can be perfect for wetland bases or farms.

Note: I had an issue with this card's art so its blueprint is temporarily disabled. We'll push a hotfix tomorrow re-enabling it as soon as we can. ;)

Urchin and Spider Wounds:

These events have finally been updated to use the wound system.

Stepping on urchins will now create a wound that will make it almost impossible to walk until you manually remove the spines and will then behave like a normal wound.

Spider bites are now also a wound that needs to be kept clean and protected.

Minor Content and Tweaks:

Characters will now sweat more when hot.

Diarrhoea now takes longer to heal, making surviving on coconuts harder.

Enclosures are now re-nameable, in preparation for the new animals.

Life Rafts container bags are now larger and come with more flares.

Harvesting plastic from Life Rafts now takes longer and requires two steps.

Islander Perk now makes you start with a gourd bottle filled with water.

Deadfall trap is now again unlocked by finding heavy stones.

Filters now deactivate when switching locations to avoid confusing players.

You can now pin and bookmark liquid containers.

Fixes and Hotfixes for the Week:

Fixed an issue with the clay pot cooler that was causing it to lose its name when it ran out of water.

Fixed dying from cold message.

Fixed a bug that was preventing making soap wet with most methods.

Tents are now destroyed by storms.

Fixed an issue that allowed you craft a broken fishing line.

Partridges now get stressed when not in an enclosure.

Boiling liquids no longer show a message saying ready in X minutes once they are already boiling.

Fixed some issues that were causing rafts built in places other than the beach to teleport you to the beach.

That is all for now.

Have a nice couple of week everyone! :)