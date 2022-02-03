 Skip to content

Card Survival: Tropical Island update for 3 February 2022

Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Update time again.

Before we go into the content list, I wanted to remind you that from this update on we will be switching to larger bi-weekly updates. The next update (which will be introducing goats) will be released on the 16th,

Let's start with the new content now:

Alembic:

You can now craft a Clay Alembic that can produce fresh water out of any other type of water, including seawater!

Place it on a campfire, fill it with seawater, place a liquid container in its inventory and wait for it to slowly fill. While the Alembic uses a good amount of fuel to distil water, it is a very good option if you find yourself in a low water scenario with no rain in sight.

Solar Still:

Another emergency water structure that can be crafted using a plastic sheet. Fill it with palm fronds, and the device will capture the water from the leaves and collect it into a container of your choice.

It can only be built on environments that get a lot of sun though, so no jungle, mangroves or wetlands.

Water Filter:

A structure made of mud bricks, stones, charcoal and sand that is capable of filtering unsafe water with minimal work. Just fill it with unsafe water, place a container in its inventory and wait for it to fill over time.

Well:

While it's expensive to build and can only currently be placed in the wetlands it can provide you with a practically illimitable source of (unsafe) water. The well will basically work as a larger version of the self-filling cave puddle that can also be filled with rain and can be perfect for wetland bases or farms.

Note: I had an issue with this card's art so its blueprint is temporarily disabled. We'll push a hotfix tomorrow re-enabling it as soon as we can. ;)

Urchin and Spider Wounds:

These events have finally been updated to use the wound system.

Stepping on urchins will now create a wound that will make it almost impossible to walk until you manually remove the spines and will then behave like a normal wound.

Spider bites are now also a wound that needs to be kept clean and protected.

Minor Content and Tweaks:

  • Characters will now sweat more when hot.
  • Diarrhoea now takes longer to heal, making surviving on coconuts harder.
  • Enclosures are now re-nameable, in preparation for the new animals.
  • Life Rafts container bags are now larger and come with more flares.
  • Harvesting plastic from Life Rafts now takes longer and requires two steps.
  • Islander Perk now makes you start with a gourd bottle filled with water.
  • Deadfall trap is now again unlocked by finding heavy stones.
  • Filters now deactivate when switching locations to avoid confusing players.
  • You can now pin and bookmark liquid containers.

Fixes and Hotfixes for the Week:

  • Fixed an issue with the clay pot cooler that was causing it to lose its name when it ran out of water.
  • Fixed dying from cold message.
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing making soap wet with most methods.
  • Tents are now destroyed by storms.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed you craft a broken fishing line.
  • Partridges now get stressed when not in an enclosure.
  • Boiling liquids no longer show a message saying ready in X minutes once they are already boiling.
  • Fixed some issues that were causing rafts built in places other than the beach to teleport you to the beach.

That is all for now.

Have a nice couple of week everyone! :)

