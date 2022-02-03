Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 22

Hello everyone!
Update time again.
Before we go into the content list, I wanted to remind you that from this update on we will be switching to larger bi-weekly updates. The next update (which will be introducing goats) will be released on the 16th,
Let's start with the new content now:
Alembic:
You can now craft a Clay Alembic that can produce fresh water out of any other type of water, including seawater!
Place it on a campfire, fill it with seawater, place a liquid container in its inventory and wait for it to slowly fill. While the Alembic uses a good amount of fuel to distil water, it is a very good option if you find yourself in a low water scenario with no rain in sight.
Solar Still:
Another emergency water structure that can be crafted using a plastic sheet. Fill it with palm fronds, and the device will capture the water from the leaves and collect it into a container of your choice.
It can only be built on environments that get a lot of sun though, so no jungle, mangroves or wetlands.
Water Filter:
A structure made of mud bricks, stones, charcoal and sand that is capable of filtering unsafe water with minimal work. Just fill it with unsafe water, place a container in its inventory and wait for it to fill over time.
Well:
While it's expensive to build and can only currently be placed in the wetlands it can provide you with a practically illimitable source of (unsafe) water. The well will basically work as a larger version of the self-filling cave puddle that can also be filled with rain and can be perfect for wetland bases or farms.
Note: I had an issue with this card's art so its blueprint is temporarily disabled. We'll push a hotfix tomorrow re-enabling it as soon as we can. ;)
Urchin and Spider Wounds:
These events have finally been updated to use the wound system.
Stepping on urchins will now create a wound that will make it almost impossible to walk until you manually remove the spines and will then behave like a normal wound.
Spider bites are now also a wound that needs to be kept clean and protected.
Minor Content and Tweaks:
- Characters will now sweat more when hot.
- Diarrhoea now takes longer to heal, making surviving on coconuts harder.
- Enclosures are now re-nameable, in preparation for the new animals.
- Life Rafts container bags are now larger and come with more flares.
- Harvesting plastic from Life Rafts now takes longer and requires two steps.
- Islander Perk now makes you start with a gourd bottle filled with water.
- Deadfall trap is now again unlocked by finding heavy stones.
- Filters now deactivate when switching locations to avoid confusing players.
- You can now pin and bookmark liquid containers.
Fixes and Hotfixes for the Week:
- Fixed an issue with the clay pot cooler that was causing it to lose its name when it ran out of water.
- Fixed dying from cold message.
- Fixed a bug that was preventing making soap wet with most methods.
- Tents are now destroyed by storms.
- Fixed an issue that allowed you craft a broken fishing line.
- Partridges now get stressed when not in an enclosure.
- Boiling liquids no longer show a message saying ready in X minutes once they are already boiling.
- Fixed some issues that were causing rafts built in places other than the beach to teleport you to the beach.
That is all for now.
Have a nice couple of week everyone! :)
