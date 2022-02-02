 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Noble Fates update for 2 February 2022

Noble Fates 0.23.0.82 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8135103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #50 


Fix for crash related to placing props  
Fix for crash related to loading when someone is escaping  
Fix for crash related to shelves

Taming  
You no longer receive Tamed notifications for purchased animals

Belongings  
Fix instances of buildings merging wiping out owners of rooms within  
Fix instances of rooms merging wiping out owners of beds within  
Giving a belonging will now cancel any records of taking that belonging  
Taking a belonging will now cancel any records of giving that belonging  
Halve length of time of belonging transfer esteem hits  

Rooms  
Placing a new bed over the top of an existing one will no longer turn bedrooms into bunk rooms```  
Most effort is going towards wrapping up the Hospitality Update, but we wanted to get these fixes to you!

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.