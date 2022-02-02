Noble Fates 0.23.0.82 released!

Hotfix Update #50
Fix for crash related to placing props
Fix for crash related to loading when someone is escaping
Fix for crash related to shelves
Taming
You no longer receive Tamed notifications for purchased animals
Belongings
Fix instances of buildings merging wiping out owners of rooms within
Fix instances of rooms merging wiping out owners of beds within
Giving a belonging will now cancel any records of taking that belonging
Taking a belonging will now cancel any records of giving that belonging
Halve length of time of belonging transfer esteem hits
Rooms
Placing a new bed over the top of an existing one will no longer turn bedrooms into bunk rooms```
Most effort is going towards wrapping up the Hospitality Update, but we wanted to get these fixes to you!
