Devouring Darkness Update

The Devouring Darkness Content Update will bring you a new system which allows you to influence the skill tree progression, challenging new world events, collectible skill gems which carry over from run to run and massive sound effect and performance improvements.
New Features
- Force back the devouring darkness on the new world events to earn a unique reward which lets you choose between three skill gems to obtain.
- Skill gems can be placed in the skill tree to influence the skill tree progression.
- Collect and hoard skill gems. The skill gems carry over from run to run but vanish when used.
Improvements
Input
- Improved input processing wich prevents mouse with high dpi settings to not constantly switch to mouse from gamepad controls
Sounds
- New Sound System has been developed which prevents the stacking of sound effects and makes the individual sound effect to much more stick out in heavy fight scenarios
- Added new and improved sfx for existing abilities
- A new devouring darkness themed soundtrack has been added
Tech
- Performance has been improved by removing the basic fog shader and replacing it with a better looking more performant particle effect solution
Graphics
- Reworked endgame environment
- Improved player light radius and light interaction with the environment
- Reworked all portal effects to better integrate with the environments
Balancing
- Reworked endgame trap density to have a max amout of traps
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug which caused projectiles being destroyed near the city portal in maps
- Fixed a bug which caused range attack speed to not be updated directly on ranged weapon pickup
