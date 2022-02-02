 Skip to content

Mists of Noyah update for 2 February 2022

v0.9.2 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.9.2 patch info!

News
  • 4/10 Familiars
  • 70+ Quests
  • Bestiary
  • Leaf Tobacco (30% Trap Damage Resistance)
Changes
  • Reduced normal and heroic boss damage
  • Increased spawn of native night creatures
  • Increased "Tiki Zarabatana" drop rate
  • Watermelon Juice now regen 5k over 20s
  • Waterskin now regen 5k over 20s
  • Coconut Water now regen 5k over 20s
  • Bacon and Eggs now regen 2500 over 20s
  • Mushroom Soup now regen 2500 over 20s
  • Talent Aquatic Obsession buffed
  • Talent Oceanpact buffed
  • Burning Rush Reduced mana cost and CD
  • Rising Sun Reduced mana cost and CD
  • Hydro Blast Reduced mana cost and CD
  • Water Shield Reduced mana cost and CD
  • Soulsteal Reduced mana cost and CD
  • Divine Star Reduced mana cost and CD
  • Consecration Reduced mana cost and CD
  • Astral Shot Reduced mana cost and CD
  • Arcane Rain Reduced mana cost and CD
  • Puker Damage nerfed
  • Corrupted Heart nerfed
  • Mill crafting time buffed
  • Armors and Magic Armor of all equipments buffed
Fixes
  • Ice Dungeon now correctly resets after defeating the boss
  • Fixed Mekhan Colliders
  • Attacking a spikes no longer deals damage
  • Galmannik Helmet Armor fixed
See you soon at the next update! (v9.3 - February)
  • New Skills for all elements (PROC)
  • New Village Rescue System (Survivors Rescue/Building Farming Structures)
  • New Village Invasion System (Crystal/Towers/Invasion Victory Loot)
  • Ocean Dungeon (T9+ Loot)

