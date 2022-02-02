v0.9.2 Update

Hey guys!
News
- 4/10 Familiars
- 70+ Quests
- Bestiary
- Leaf Tobacco (30% Trap Damage Resistance)
Changes
- Reduced normal and heroic boss damage
- Increased spawn of native night creatures
- Increased "Tiki Zarabatana" drop rate
- Watermelon Juice now regen 5k over 20s
- Waterskin now regen 5k over 20s
- Coconut Water now regen 5k over 20s
- Bacon and Eggs now regen 2500 over 20s
- Mushroom Soup now regen 2500 over 20s
- Talent Aquatic Obsession buffed
- Talent Oceanpact buffed
- Burning Rush Reduced mana cost and CD
- Rising Sun Reduced mana cost and CD
- Hydro Blast Reduced mana cost and CD
- Water Shield Reduced mana cost and CD
- Soulsteal Reduced mana cost and CD
- Divine Star Reduced mana cost and CD
- Consecration Reduced mana cost and CD
- Astral Shot Reduced mana cost and CD
- Arcane Rain Reduced mana cost and CD
- Puker Damage nerfed
- Corrupted Heart nerfed
- Mill crafting time buffed
- Armors and Magic Armor of all equipments buffed
Fixes
- Ice Dungeon now correctly resets after defeating the boss
- Fixed Mekhan Colliders
- Attacking a spikes no longer deals damage
- Galmannik Helmet Armor fixed
See you soon at the next update! (v9.3 - February)
- New Skills for all elements (PROC)
- New Village Rescue System (Survivors Rescue/Building Farming Structures)
- New Village Invasion System (Crystal/Towers/Invasion Victory Loot)
- Ocean Dungeon (T9+ Loot)
