Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 2 February 2022

Hot-Fix #18

-Added DPS calculation to training dummy.

-Added new meat icons.

-Fixed Chain collision.

-Fixed incorrect key text after changing input settings.

-Fixed able to attach multiple carts.

-Fixed inverted triangle roof.

-Removed player experience loss on death.

-Updated crystal crab, crab bosses and automaton loot.

-Updated player loot bag to last for 30 minutes instead of 15 minutes.

-Updated player to move slower when they are over max weight.

-Updated bare fist attack range from 100 to 125.

-Updated weapon attack ranges. 1h axe/mace from 190 to 200, knuckles from 140 to 150, daggers from 160 to 175.

-Updated knuckles damage to be comparable to daggers.

-Updated chains to 4k texture.

-Updated camera auto-exposure settings.

