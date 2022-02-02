Hot-Fix #18

-Added DPS calculation to training dummy.
-Added new meat icons.
-Fixed Chain collision.
-Fixed incorrect key text after changing input settings.
-Fixed able to attach multiple carts.
-Fixed inverted triangle roof.
-Removed player experience loss on death.
-Updated crystal crab, crab bosses and automaton loot.
-Updated player loot bag to last for 30 minutes instead of 15 minutes.
-Updated player to move slower when they are over max weight.
-Updated bare fist attack range from 100 to 125.
-Updated weapon attack ranges. 1h axe/mace from 190 to 200, knuckles from 140 to 150, daggers from 160 to 175.
-Updated knuckles damage to be comparable to daggers.
-Updated chains to 4k texture.
-Updated camera auto-exposure settings.
