 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Isles of Pangaea update for 2 February 2022

Update 0.10.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8134597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹The Coniferous Forest's visuals and performance has been upgraded!

🔹Updated the Unity Engine to version 2020.3.27f1.

🔹Updated other core Unity packages such as Burst and Mathematics.

🔹Enabled the server host's ability to send the current weather to connected clients.

🔹Set default graphics Global Quality to Ultra.

🔹Fixed a glitch where if your scent timed out and disappeared it wouldn't reset properly and you would have to press the smell key an extra time in order to smell again.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.