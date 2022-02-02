Update 0.10.3.0

🔹The Coniferous Forest's visuals and performance has been upgraded!
🔹Updated the Unity Engine to version 2020.3.27f1.
🔹Updated other core Unity packages such as Burst and Mathematics.
🔹Enabled the server host's ability to send the current weather to connected clients.
🔹Set default graphics Global Quality to Ultra.
🔹Fixed a glitch where if your scent timed out and disappeared it wouldn't reset properly and you would have to press the smell key an extra time in order to smell again.
