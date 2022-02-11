• Added planes to ONI handbook
• Theme music now loops
• Can now edit crewman names
• Enemy convoy speed now correctly reduced by wind (same as sub)
• Torpedo & ship track timing numbers now hidden when TDC is on and avae.com/crashdive2/downlilable (turn off TDC for manual targeting)
• Fixed Mission Status zoom to side mission button getting cut off in Touch UI mode
• Fixed bottomed sub gradually drifting off of sea floor
• Fixed Custom Game settings getting lost after 2nd save/load
Crash Dive 2 update for 11 February 2022
v1.2.31 change list
• Added planes to ONI handbook
Changed files in this update