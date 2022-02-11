 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 11 February 2022

v1.2.31 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 8134548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added planes to ONI handbook

• Theme music now loops

• Can now edit crewman names

• Enemy convoy speed now correctly reduced by wind (same as sub)

• Torpedo & ship track timing numbers now hidden when TDC is on and avae.com/crashdive2/downlilable (turn off TDC for manual targeting)

• Fixed Mission Status zoom to side mission button getting cut off in Touch UI mode

• Fixed bottomed sub gradually drifting off of sea floor

• Fixed Custom Game settings getting lost after 2nd save/load

