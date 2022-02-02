Update 9.4.6 released!

Update 9.4.6 has been released and includes the following changes:
- Fixed: Players and other objects would sometimes appear invisible to others
- Fixed: The audio for chopping trees and other tools would sometimes stop playing until switching tools
- Fixed: Members of a demographic were not given edit permissions when that demographic was assigned as a manager of a registrar title or a bank account
- Fixed: 32-bit build would crash on startup
- Fixed: Casting a fishing pole was creating errors in the server log
- Fixed: Issue with banlist on servers
- Fixed: Using RCON with a non supported command was causing an exception
- Added: /kick, /listusers and /listadmins commands now all have RCON support
Changed files in this update