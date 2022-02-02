 Skip to content

Eco update for 2 February 2022

Update 9.4.6 released!

Build 8134530

Update 9.4.6 has been released and includes the following changes:

  • Fixed: Players and other objects would sometimes appear invisible to others
  • Fixed: The audio for chopping trees and other tools would sometimes stop playing until switching tools
  • Fixed: Members of a demographic were not given edit permissions when that demographic was assigned as a manager of a registrar title or a bank account
  • Fixed: 32-bit build would crash on startup
  • Fixed: Casting a fishing pole was creating errors in the server log
  • Fixed: Issue with banlist on servers
  • Fixed: Using RCON with a non supported command was causing an exception
  • Added: /kick, /listusers and /listadmins commands now all have RCON support

