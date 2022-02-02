 Skip to content

Love Tavern update for 2 February 2022

🧨Happy Lunar New Year ！！！🧨 v1.1.2 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Happy Lunar New Year Everyone!!! 🧨🧨🧨

Wishing you and your family wealth and health this year.

We are happy to announce the new content release for Love Tavern

  • Emily, Leona & Nadia full content (excluded Emily's story - updating soon on this version patch)
  • New Hiring Sakura and Slyvia
  • Support selling ingredient
  • Additional bug fixes and performance optimization

We are also really sorry for the delay to release additional content and community support recently which did not follow our promise. Due to some personal reasons, we couldn’t have enough time and resources to focus on the projects. And hopefully, in the next 2-3 months I can settle things and fully focus to improve the gameplay which has a lot of room to grow. (please note that the upcoming characters' content is still ongoing separately) - RealDavid

