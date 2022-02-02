Hotfix v1.1.3

Quick patch to iron out some minor noodles
- PB counter now correctly updates when restarting a level. At goal, PB counter still shows the old record so you can compare your times.
- Dashing SFX now doesn't repeat when the engine corner corrects the player when Air Dashing.
- TALK trigger appears and disappears correctly if you have new dialogue
- Chopsticks were disabled on several levels by mistake, blocking players from achieving 48 chopsticks (these levels now have collectible chopsticks: 21, 22, 29, 34, 35, 36, 43)
Next update will be a content update with new hard levels (ETA next week)
