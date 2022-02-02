 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Velocity Noodle update for 2 February 2022

Hotfix v1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8134299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch to iron out some minor noodles

  • PB counter now correctly updates when restarting a level. At goal, PB counter still shows the old record so you can compare your times.
  • Dashing SFX now doesn't repeat when the engine corner corrects the player when Air Dashing.
  • TALK trigger appears and disappears correctly if you have new dialogue
  • Chopsticks were disabled on several levels by mistake, blocking players from achieving 48 chopsticks (these levels now have collectible chopsticks: 21, 22, 29, 34, 35, 36, 43)

Next update will be a content update with new hard levels (ETA next week)

Changed files in this update

Velocity Noodle Content Depot 1488651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.