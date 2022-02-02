Metalshockgame(MSG), WIP, MEET THE BOSS prototype is now available for preview. Players can Take a Mecha armored battle suit out for a spin in a massive open world. Test features and get a taste of this next gen tittle.
The prototype is buggy and its main purpose is to find Fatal Errors but it is an interesting experience.
Metal Shock Game Playtest(WIP) update for 2 February 2022
Metashockgame WIP PLAYTEST
