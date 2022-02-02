 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Metal Shock Game Playtest(WIP) update for 2 February 2022

Metashockgame WIP PLAYTEST

Share · View all patches · Build 8134253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Metalshockgame(MSG), WIP, MEET THE BOSS prototype is now available for preview. Players can Take a Mecha armored battle suit out for a spin in a massive open world. Test features and get a taste of this next gen tittle.

The prototype is buggy and its main purpose is to find Fatal Errors but it is an interesting experience.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.