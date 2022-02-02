Version 1.0.1!!!

I've gotten a lot of very useful feedback of late. This new build incorporates a lot of fixes and suggestions from players. I really appreciate all the input from the community--you're really helping make Age of Grit a better game!

If any of you have feedback please don't be shy and send it on in! You can hit F12 in the game at any point to bring up our bug reporter OR just send an email to support@iqsoup.com. It is VERY much appreciated!

Changelog

fixed TONS of typos and spelling errors

lots of dialog improvements

improved tutorials

fixed some issues with the end game sequence

fixed various bugs and made a number of minor improvements

Thanks for all the support!