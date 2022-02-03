Patch Release - Version PC 1.1.57373755 (17) Now Live!

The latest patch contains the following improvements and bug fixes:
Change List:
- Feature - 'Auto-Cast Ritual' order for spellcasters - repeat casting of summoning/buff rituals
- Feature - 'Whole Battle Spell' battle order for spellcasters - focus on large spells affecting whole battles
- Engine Upgrade - various changes and improvements relating to Unity version upgrade
- Performance - further memory footprint reductions, especially in huge late-game maps
- Performance/Stability - reduced memory allocation/fragmentation issues, especially in huge late-game maps
- Minor adjustments to keybindings to accommodate new auto-cast feature
- Various minor bugfixes and visual improvements
Please contact us at support@wizardwarfare.com if you have any issues.
Changed files in this update