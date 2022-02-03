 Skip to content

Wizard Warfare update for 3 February 2022

Patch Release - Version PC 1.1.57373755 (17) Now Live!

Patch Release - Version PC 1.1.57373755 (17) Now Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch contains the following improvements and bug fixes:

Change List:

  • Feature - 'Auto-Cast Ritual' order for spellcasters - repeat casting of summoning/buff rituals
  • Feature - 'Whole Battle Spell' battle order for spellcasters - focus on large spells affecting whole battles
  • Engine Upgrade - various changes and improvements relating to Unity version upgrade
  • Performance - further memory footprint reductions, especially in huge late-game maps
  • Performance/Stability - reduced memory allocation/fragmentation issues, especially in huge late-game maps
  • Minor adjustments to keybindings to accommodate new auto-cast feature
  • Various minor bugfixes and visual improvements

Please contact us at support@wizardwarfare.com if you have any issues.

