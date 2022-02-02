 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

How do you like it, Elon Musk? update for 2 February 2022

Patch v0.14.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8133999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small patch fixes a critical bug reported by @chrisn44 and a couple of issues, that I've found along the way.

Release notes v0.14.1

Features:
  • "sp.warp" debug command now supports spacecraft name as a target;
  • 2-2.5x improved rendering speed of huge rockets (100+ parts).
Fixes:
  • an exception when trying to dock two spacecrafts;
  • docked spacecraft resets its relative orientation after game reload;
  • when rocket is controlled from docking port and undock from another spacecraft, both spacecrafts start receiving direct RCS commands.

Changed files in this update

How do you like it Elon Depot 890521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.