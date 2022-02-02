 Skip to content

Bombagun update for 2 February 2022

Patch #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, friends.

Work on improving Bombagun is going post-haste, and today we're glad to add several improvements to it, such as:

  • Fixed backlight;
  • Fixed de-synchronization of resources in combat;
  • Fixed Asiatic language fonts;
  • Improved results screen;
  • Fixed a bugged Achievement mechanic;
  • Multiple typos fixed.

In the near future, we will post this same patch to Android & iOS. We are also finishing work on Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese translations, and are planning to finish up work on German, Italian, Thai, Polish, and Korean in the near future.

Thank you for sticking with us, and let there be Bombagun!

