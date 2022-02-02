New Plants and trees! Building Bug Fixed! AND MORE!

I did not know that the ability to build and put down anything was broken. Seems the build parts list had a mind of its own. You should now be able to build a base and bed and all kinds of things. ALSO!!!! iI figured out what was making the map take so long to load in. Seems the original size of the map is 5 times what I'm using but the culling distance (how far until the object appears and disappears) was set incredibly high, so i reduced it by 70 percent and now it loads faster. And I have changed out the wacky trees and installed a great set of new foliage from southern USA so it looks way more tropical and colorful, still more fine tuning to get the right look but now with quality trees and bushes !!! Happy Surviving!!!