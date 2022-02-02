February 2022 Patch

Hey everyone,
We are releasing another small patch today.
Biggest change with this update is the addition of Steam's Chat Filtering feature to the default in-game chat.
This filter can be disabled in-game via a check box in the chat's Filters section:
The filter also obeys your Steam preferences for chat filtering as seen here:
The entire change log is as follows:
- Prisoner pod and chair vehicles now react to damage physically, driver takes explosion damage, calls GM:EntityTakeDamage hook
- Fixed GM:PlayerAmmoChanged reporting incorrect new ammo count when called from Player:GiveAmmo
- Spawnmenu search now resets its model cache when addons/games are remounted
- Potential fix for crash relating to env_microphone's measure target entity
- Reduce Faceposer tool's convar count to 96 (from 128) to match the actual limit in the engine
- Fixed GMODLUA_GetUserType leaking onto the Lua stack (this only affects binary modules and the type() function, when using custom userdata types)
- surface.DrawLine now uses floats not integers
- Fixed a stack overflow with DListView and columns inserted at specific positions
- Fixes a server crash with no collide constraint.
- Fixed DTextEntry's automatic line breaks causing an infinite loop hang with specially formatted text containing a lot of whitespace
- Potential fix for a crash within CFontTextureRegen
- Add OS specific errors to binary module loading errors
- Make it more clear that changing sbox_persist while in-game will cleanup the map
- "Stop Persisting" property will now also be hidden when persistence is disabled
- Do not clean up map when disabling persistence
- Fixed changing persistence in-game saving to the wrong file if the cvar changed too quickly within the 2 second timer
- Downgrade Steamworks SDK to 1.50 as the newer version was causing issues
- Fixed 2 server lag exploits with default properties
- Fixed "join game" not showing up in Steam for P2P games after a changelevel
- Implement Steam chat filter to the default chat box (profanity filter is toggleable in the Filters section of the default chatbox, Steam preferences apply)
- Added string = util.FilterText( input, context, player )
- Added TEXTFILTER enums
- Added safeguards to DownloadUGC when Steam sends us a null SteamUGCQueryCompleted_t
- Disabling hoverballs now adjusts their mass so they are not abnormally heavy when disabled, improved duplicator support for the disabled state
As usual servers are recommended to update at earliest convenience, especially if they were affected by one or more issues mentioned above.
