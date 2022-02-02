February 2022 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8133649 · Last edited 2 February 2022 – 19:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

We are releasing another small patch today.

Biggest change with this update is the addition of Steam's Chat Filtering feature to the default in-game chat.

This filter can be disabled in-game via a check box in the chat's Filters section:



The filter also obeys your Steam preferences for chat filtering as seen here:



The entire change log is as follows:

Prisoner pod and chair vehicles now react to damage physically, driver takes explosion damage, calls GM:EntityTakeDamage hook

Fixed GM:PlayerAmmoChanged reporting incorrect new ammo count when called from Player:GiveAmmo

Spawnmenu search now resets its model cache when addons/games are remounted

Potential fix for crash relating to env_microphone's measure target entity

Reduce Faceposer tool's convar count to 96 (from 128) to match the actual limit in the engine

Fixed GMODLUA_GetUserType leaking onto the Lua stack (this only affects binary modules and the type() function, when using custom userdata types)

surface.DrawLine now uses floats not integers

Fixed a stack overflow with DListView and columns inserted at specific positions

Fixes a server crash with no collide constraint.

Fixed DTextEntry's automatic line breaks causing an infinite loop hang with specially formatted text containing a lot of whitespace

Potential fix for a crash within CFontTextureRegen

Add OS specific errors to binary module loading errors

Make it more clear that changing sbox_persist while in-game will cleanup the map

"Stop Persisting" property will now also be hidden when persistence is disabled

Do not clean up map when disabling persistence

Fixed changing persistence in-game saving to the wrong file if the cvar changed too quickly within the 2 second timer

Downgrade Steamworks SDK to 1.50 as the newer version was causing issues

Fixed 2 server lag exploits with default properties

Fixed "join game" not showing up in Steam for P2P games after a changelevel

Implement Steam chat filter to the default chat box (profanity filter is toggleable in the Filters section of the default chatbox, Steam preferences apply)

Added string = util.FilterText( input, context, player )

Added TEXTFILTER enums

Added safeguards to DownloadUGC when Steam sends us a null SteamUGCQueryCompleted_t

Disabling hoverballs now adjusts their mass so they are not abnormally heavy when disabled, improved duplicator support for the disabled state

As usual servers are recommended to update at earliest convenience, especially if they were affected by one or more issues mentioned above.