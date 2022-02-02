 Skip to content

The Vagabond Emperor update for 2 February 2022

Version 0.9.0.6b BugFix

The Vagabond Emperor update for 2 February 2022

Version 0.9.0.6b BugFix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, friends. Today we have for new version 0.9.0.6b - an important fix of several bugs. One of these days, there will be a full-fledged update dedicated to improving turn-based combat.

And one more joyful event - a couple of days ago, our game received more than 10 reviews. This is very important, it allows making the game better. Well, it is very important for me as a developer ːsteamhappyː

Thank you very much for your legendary support

  • Fixed: blocking buttons in the menu after the battle
  • Fixed: reports of non-existent wounds of the protagonist
  • Fixed: blocking some menus with wound messages
  • Fixed: message prevents execution/torture animation from being viewed
  • Minor fixes

