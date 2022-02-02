Version 0.9.0.6b BugFix

Greetings, friends. Today we have for new version 0.9.0.6b - an important fix of several bugs. One of these days, there will be a full-fledged update dedicated to improving turn-based combat.
And one more joyful event - a couple of days ago, our game received more than 10 reviews. This is very important, it allows making the game better. Well, it is very important for me as a developer ːsteamhappyː
Thank you very much for your legendary support
- Fixed: blocking buttons in the menu after the battle
- Fixed: reports of non-existent wounds of the protagonist
- Fixed: blocking some menus with wound messages
- Fixed: message prevents execution/torture animation from being viewed
- Minor fixes
Changed files in this update