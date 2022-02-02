 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Drift Challenge update for 2 February 2022

Update 3 for v0.9.9.7 is here with improved performance and more !

Share · View all patches · Build 8133622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings up to 30% performance improvements

Here's what's in this update

  • New : it is now possible to sell cars

  • New : Switched to the faster script execution system in Unity engine

  • Improved : Overall game performance improvements, up to 30%

  • Improved : UI elements navigation in Challenges mode. Navigating UI elements can now be done while holding down keys

  • Fixed : Gamepad/Controller input : Dead Zones have been internally added to input bindings which filters the unwanted values

  • Fixed : Player were able to go back to main menu while navigating car list and press escape key which would result in automatic car list navigation

Changed files in this update

The Drift Challenge Content Depot 1106141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.