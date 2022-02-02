Update 3 for v0.9.9.7 is here with improved performance and more !

This update brings up to 30% performance improvements
Here's what's in this update
-
New : it is now possible to sell cars
-
New : Switched to the faster script execution system in Unity engine
-
Improved : Overall game performance improvements, up to 30%
-
Improved : UI elements navigation in Challenges mode. Navigating UI elements can now be done while holding down keys
-
Fixed : Gamepad/Controller input : Dead Zones have been internally added to input bindings which filters the unwanted values
-
Fixed : Player were able to go back to main menu while navigating car list and press escape key which would result in automatic car list navigation
Changed files in this update