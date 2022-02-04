Patch 1.4.9 [Medium update]

In order to make the game more intuitive, we have reworked many visual points but also and especially the microphone part which should allow the players to be totally immersed in the gameplay
Lobby
- Fixed the position of the players when you join the lobby (previously they appeared randomly on a wall, outside the room...)
- It is now possible to switch pages with your "left" and "right" keys for champions and tricks
- It is possible to click on the dots (below the tips) to access the different slides more quickly
- When a player mutates, a red bubble with a strikethrough appears to avoid misunderstandings about microphone problems
- Improvement of the overlay of the "settings" button when they are open
- The duration of sabotage is now by default 40 seconds
- The duration of prisoner's work is now by default 55 seconds
Octobreak
- When a player is immobilized, he cannot use his headbutt, his whistle etc... on the other players
- A counter is displayed on the whistle to understand when it is usable again
- Mission shots on target: only the balls that hit the yellow zone do not disappear from the target
- The role of the goalkeeper is displayed on his notes
- When a player is sent to the cell, a counter is displayed above his head to know how long he will stay there
- The quality of the top/down barrels has been improved, players can now pass in front/behind
- If the prisoners' job is to go to the visiting room then now it is displayed "ALL prisoners must go to the visiting room".
- A priority system has been added to the items, especially in the prisoners' jobs, in order to drop the items more easily
- The player can no longer block himself when opening the prison board (with the scribe role)
- The opening of the carpentry and parlor boards through the wall is no longer possible
- Scenario stealing money: the brute can now pick up the money in the safe
- Scenario explode walls: both components of the C4 are visible in one step instead of two steps to make this scenario more fluid
- Acid scenario : the barrel now disappears after making the acid
- Acid scenario : the final acid has been enlarged to make it easier to see in the hand or on the ground
- The "baton" key is gone (it was confusing) and has been replaced by the "handcuffs" key to put prisoners in cells
- Players in the underground will no longer see the rat's tail or batons moving to the upper floor
- The arrow system for the prisoner's work is now more readable, it shows the object to work with
- When a player picks up a code, he now sees a line on his minimap that links directly to the corresponding door
Rescue
- The door between the cells and the guardian zone has been improved (better collider management)
- When players deactivate nicknames, they can see it in real time in the lobby
Fixes
- Microphone management and quality have been significantly improved to ensure an optimal game experience
- Code before entering the lobby: the word disappears as soon as you click on the "code" button
- Default movement keys have been changed to Z, Q, S, D
- The volume of the fire sabotage has been lowered
- The sound setting gauge has been improved
- Collider bank : you can stand behind the power source of the printers
- Collider balloons in the park
- Collider door that separates the cells from the guards' area
We thank all the players, especially those who report bugs, who help us to improve the gameplay, but also those who often come to play with us on the game discord.
