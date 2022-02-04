Patch 1.4.9 [Medium update]

In order to make the game more intuitive, we have reworked many visual points but also and especially the microphone part which should allow the players to be totally immersed in the gameplay

Lobby

Fixed the position of the players when you join the lobby (previously they appeared randomly on a wall, outside the room...)

It is now possible to switch pages with your "left" and "right" keys for champions and tricks

It is possible to click on the dots (below the tips) to access the different slides more quickly

When a player mutates, a red bubble with a strikethrough appears to avoid misunderstandings about microphone problems

Improvement of the overlay of the "settings" button when they are open

The duration of sabotage is now by default 40 seconds

The duration of prisoner's work is now by default 55 seconds

Octobreak

When a player is immobilized, he cannot use his headbutt, his whistle etc... on the other players

A counter is displayed on the whistle to understand when it is usable again

Mission shots on target: only the balls that hit the yellow zone do not disappear from the target

The role of the goalkeeper is displayed on his notes

When a player is sent to the cell, a counter is displayed above his head to know how long he will stay there

The quality of the top/down barrels has been improved, players can now pass in front/behind

If the prisoners' job is to go to the visiting room then now it is displayed "ALL prisoners must go to the visiting room".

A priority system has been added to the items, especially in the prisoners' jobs, in order to drop the items more easily

The player can no longer block himself when opening the prison board (with the scribe role)

The opening of the carpentry and parlor boards through the wall is no longer possible

Scenario stealing money: the brute can now pick up the money in the safe

Scenario explode walls: both components of the C4 are visible in one step instead of two steps to make this scenario more fluid

Acid scenario : the barrel now disappears after making the acid

Acid scenario : the final acid has been enlarged to make it easier to see in the hand or on the ground

The "baton" key is gone (it was confusing) and has been replaced by the "handcuffs" key to put prisoners in cells

Players in the underground will no longer see the rat's tail or batons moving to the upper floor

The arrow system for the prisoner's work is now more readable, it shows the object to work with

When a player picks up a code, he now sees a line on his minimap that links directly to the corresponding door

Rescue

The door between the cells and the guardian zone has been improved (better collider management)

When players deactivate nicknames, they can see it in real time in the lobby

Fixes

Microphone management and quality have been significantly improved to ensure an optimal game experience

Code before entering the lobby: the word disappears as soon as you click on the "code" button

Default movement keys have been changed to Z, Q, S, D

The volume of the fire sabotage has been lowered

The sound setting gauge has been improved

Collider bank : you can stand behind the power source of the printers

Collider balloons in the park

Collider door that separates the cells from the guards' area

We thank all the players, especially those who report bugs, who help us to improve the gameplay, but also those who often come to play with us on the game discord.