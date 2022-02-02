Update 1.0.122 - redesign of levels and gameplay

Hello everyone!

This is a new update for Eternal Starshine and it concerns the whole game.

In this update, the game has gained a new design and direction for the future. I tried to make it interesting and new mechanics and features will be added in the future.

I am interested in space combat, so soon I will try to add fights on spaceships, which should dispel the current stagnation.

The game will continue to develop in a good way and I will try not to disappoint you.

I will be glad to any of your wishes

Improvements

Added a new cameras have been added, which should diversify the gameplay and bring convenience to the player. The main camera interfered with the gameplay, the player could not see the enemies and where to throw grenades in the old version.

Added a new textures and shaders have been added to lighten the first level. The spaceship is more clearly visible, which has a positive effect on the gameplay.

Complete reworking of the system of saving and loading after death. The previous checkpoint system was not convenient and was massive, which affected the gameplay.

Added a total game screen resolution of 2k. (I plan to add screen resolution settings in the future)

Added new game content for the game, which should diversify the player's gameplay.

Fixes