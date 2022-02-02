Automobilista 2 V1.3.3.1 Now Live

V1.3.3.1 CHANGELOG:
- Fixed excessive helmet cam wobbling
- Adjusted FFB for all FWD cars, karts, F-Reiza & BMW M8
- Adjusted F-Retro Gen3 AI start performance
- Adjusted F3 AI rolling resistance
- Road America: Various updates to trackside objects; Added "The Bend" layout; minor AI adjustments
- Fixed missing Reynard 98i Toyota
- F-Retro Gen2: Fixed tire texture bug
- F-USA (both gens): Added damage/dirt texture; Updated rain tire texture
- Reynard 2Ki: Added gold wheels to #26 and #27 liveries
Changed files in this update