Automobilista 2 update for 2 February 2022

Automobilista 2 V1.3.3.1 Now Live

2 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
V1.3.3.1 CHANGELOG:
  • Fixed excessive helmet cam wobbling
  • Adjusted FFB for all FWD cars, karts, F-Reiza & BMW M8
  • Adjusted F-Retro Gen3 AI start performance
  • Adjusted F3 AI rolling resistance
  • Road America: Various updates to trackside objects; Added "The Bend" layout; minor AI adjustments
  • Fixed missing Reynard 98i Toyota
  • F-Retro Gen2: Fixed tire texture bug
  • F-USA (both gens): Added damage/dirt texture; Updated rain tire texture
  • Reynard 2Ki: Added gold wheels to #26 and #27 liveries

