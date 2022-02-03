Ghost Exile update 1.0.5.2

Update
-Added setting (Mouse inverse Y)
-Added setting (View bobbing)
-Added setting (Weapon bobbing)
-Added setting (Chromatic aberration)
-Added setting (Bloom)
-Tablets now restore (30,25,20)% of sanity
-The effect of the incense on the madman has been increased by 3 seconds
-Energy drinks now also reduce stamina intake, which makes them not useless
-Reduced sanity in the dark increased by 40% (experienced, madman)
-Ouija board can now give you an evil answer
-Added 3 new questions for the Ouija board
--(how did you die, what did you die from what is the cause of your death)
--(how many ghosts are in the house, how many ghosts are here, how many ghosts in this house)
--(where is your passport, where are your documents, where do you hide your documents)
-Replacement of the clothes the characters , added hair.
-Most tools are now enabled on the second button
Fixed
-Fixed a bug where the spray paint was destroyed only in the hands of the host
-The dead now do not leave breathing at a low temperature
-After exorcising the ghost,now do not leave breathing at a low temperature
-Fixed a bug where if the book of rituals is open, no one could open the phone.
Changed files in this update