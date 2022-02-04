 Skip to content

Tichu update for 4 February 2022

Version 22.2.3.1782 released

Build 8133194 · Last edited by Wendy

Features:

  • replay: possibility to play multiplayer game from selected position;

Bugfixes:

  • sometimes after the round is finished left cards are shown only for a moment without confirmation;
  • sometimes bot plays cards right after the round is finished;
  • replay: sometimes score of round is incorrect (both teams do not sum to 100);
  • GUI: cards of left, top and right players are turned upside down (visible on back of cards);

AI:

  • improvements:
  • fast hand: do not beat partner who has Dog with a bomb;
  • do not beat long partner's set when having another entry on hand;
  • bugfixes:
  • start from weak card (not from Dragon!);
  • partner finished first, I will be last, taking points: sometimes it is performed with too strong cards;

