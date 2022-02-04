Version 22.2.3.1782 released

Features:
- replay: possibility to play multiplayer game from selected position;
Bugfixes:
- sometimes after the round is finished left cards are shown only for a moment without confirmation;
- sometimes bot plays cards right after the round is finished;
- replay: sometimes score of round is incorrect (both teams do not sum to 100);
- GUI: cards of left, top and right players are turned upside down (visible on back of cards);
AI:
- improvements:
- fast hand: do not beat partner who has Dog with a bomb;
- do not beat long partner's set when having another entry on hand;
- bugfixes:
- start from weak card (not from Dragon!);
- partner finished first, I will be last, taking points: sometimes it is performed with too strong cards;
