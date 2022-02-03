Natural Disasters Major Update Out Now, Stormworks 30% Off!

Dear Stormworkers,

The Natural Disasters Major Update is out now, and to celebrate, Stormworks is 30% off, in a Steam Weekend Deal!

Natural Disasters

This update includes a host of new hazards in the world of Stormworks, including active volcanos, meteor impacts, ocean whirlpools, and hurricanes. These new events can be disabled (by turning off the necessary add-ons), and can also be accessed via the creative menu. Otherwise, they spawn naturally within the world, and sometimes even as part of missions!

Keep an eye out on the map because sometimes you may receive early warning of an impending disaster, and listen for the chilling sound of warning sirens which will fire if a disaster is imminent.

New Fish System

With this update, there is an all-new fish system, with physics based fish. These fish roam the ocean, and flee from vehicles or players. There are many new species of fish, and are now biome based, so depending on where you are in the world and how deep you are below the surface, different fish will spawn.

Being physics based means the fish can be trapped, or wash up. Out of water, the fish will flip and flap in an effort to return to the water. Please do help them back to the water as they can die if they are out of the water for too long. Many boats and ships are faster than fish and should you impact a fish, listen out for a satisfying slap sound.

Patch Notes

Please see below for the full list of patch notes. This update also includes important fixes and improvements.

We continue to work hard on other fixes and improvements that players have kindly reported on the official issue tracker. The next update will be dedicated to bug fixes.

We hope you enjoy this new free update and look forward to your thoughts and feedback!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

v1.4.4

Feature - Natural Disasters

Feature - Weather System Rework

Feature - Disaster Relief Missions

Feature - Fish Wildlife System

Feature - Air Raid Siren Component

Radial Tsunamis

Meteor Strikes

Volcanic Eruptions

Tornados

Whirlpools

Fix - Crash in multiplayer when entering/exiting seats

Fix - Weapons addon tank damages itself when pitching turret

Fix - Default addon zones sometimes being mis-positioned

Rework - Mount Goldblum is now a volcano

Rework - Megalodon now have 5x more health

Additional Info:

Natural disasters can now spawn through the world, and are interlinked with the mission system.

Although rare, natural disasters will make missions more challenging and spawn more frequently as time passes.

A new save is recommended to enable the default_natural_disasters addon for the full experience.

Weather is no longer bound to the host's position:

Custom menu sliders now display client-side local weather conditions when not overriding

getWeather now correctly samples the target position

Fish can be enabled by toggling wildlife in general settings (moved from graphics settings); their spawnrate can be adjusted by the game host in general settings.

Volcanic ash can clog up air intakes, be careful when navigating them in vehicles.

We are expecting to make some balance changes on spawnrates, strength and other factors of natural disasters based on player feedback, the disasters may be very ferocious on launch day so keep a keen eye on the horizon!