WTW - Update V0.1.23.01.35

We continue working on the development of World Titans War

We have designed the C4 sector, now you can explore the area and find towns, cities, lakes and industrial zone.

You can also find new areas in sector B4

We have improved the model and texture of the Kar98

We have designed and incorporated new helmets and hats so you can improve the appearance of your character.

You will also find new plans to build furniture for your base, some of them have good storage capacity, you will have to discover it!

Below we you have the changes and adjustments of gameplay, following some of your advices:

Final de la guerra, se ha incorporado la victoria por conquista, el equipo vencedor recibirá una recompensa en Francios.

End of the war, victory by conquest has been incorporated, the winning team will receive a reward in Francs.

Adjustment of the chances of finding decreased water.

Incorporation of dirty water, the chances of finding it are high but you will have to boil it in order to drink it.