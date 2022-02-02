Base Defense VR - Heavy Weapons Update

Hey Base Defenders, the time has come and a major step to a better product is coming to you now.

I very appreciate your feedback and ideas and I try to implement as much as possible, so you can really enjoy the game.

A lot is happening under the hood of the game and I will present you now with all changes that has been made since the last update

IMPORTANT! I RECOMMEND RESETTING YOUR PROGRESS IN THE MAIN MENU

Player weapon addition:

The player can now equip and upgrade weapons to be used in the battlefield.

There are three weapons currently: [Machinegun] [Minigun] [Cannon]

These weapons have different base stats and can be upgraded to a max level of five.

Each level increases damage and reduces fire delay

The weapons can be set up in the main menu under player upgrades



Bug fixes:

Fixed Energy Node turret assignment

Fixed Max supported turrets energy display

Fixed rocket turret doesn't see Apache enemy

Fixed Laser Turret doesn't do damage

Weather:

Weather has also come to the other maps as well, in Fallen Battlefield and Near The Reactor it's now raining and thunder is also there as well.

The weather intensity will change over time from disappear completly to really heavy weather



Player base insertion:

Not really gameplay relevant but a nice addition, the player base gets now properly called in and is treated now the same as all other buildings of the player

Achievements:

The first implementation of achievements has also made is into the game, currently there is one that requires you to reach level five, but I will add with every new update new achievements.

You can also make suggestions of achievements.

New Player Character!

Soldier you are doing well on the battlefield, and the master ai has granted you an upgrade.

Try it out on the battlefield with the new update

Next plans:

For the next update i want to add new content to the game, Enemies and player structures.

I want to thank everyone who provides feedback and ideas and giving the game a chance!

I will see you next time.