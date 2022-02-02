 Skip to content

Scribble It! update for 2 February 2022

Patch 1.5.4.0 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.5.4.0 is now live!

Today we roll out a new patch to Scribble It! A new art contest is starting tomorrow and a new official word package has been added to the game. Read on to know exactly what is happening :) <3

Valentine's Day Art Contest



Can you feel the love (tonight)?

We certainly can. Which is why we are kicking off the next edition of our series of art contests tomorrow!

In light of Valentine's Day approaching rapidly this contest's theme is LOVE.

Show us your most lovely work of art and win one of our amazing prizes!

The format stays largely the same but we did make some minor adjustments after hearing your feedback.

You have 10 days time to create your artwork. Voting is already enabled withing these first 10 days but this submission phase is followed by a separate phase in which voting can take place.

Important Dates

  1. Submitting + Voting

    Start: 03.02.2022 18:00 GMT

    End: 13.02.022 23:59 GMT

  2. Voting

    Start: 13.02.022 23:59 GMT

    End: 17.02.2022 GMT

The winners will be announced over on our Discord shortly after!

To get you all in the mood for this event have a look at this amazing speedpainting by our amazingly talented community member absoldeka.

Definitely subscribe to her YouTube channel

New Official Word Package

The contest is not the only thing that is new! We also added a new official word package called "Middle Ages" to the game. From alchemy over churches and crossbows to water mills and witches - we got you covered. We hope you enjoy the new package!

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

  • Added Valentine's Day contest
  • Added "Open Artworks" button to gallery
  • Added "Middle Ages" word package
  • Navigation in pause menu is now expanded by default
  • Enabled profanity filter by default

Bugfixes

  • Fixed player name could go outside of player displays
  • Fixed various crashes

