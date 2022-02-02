 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 2 February 2022

Update 1.11: Speed variation

Build 8132797

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

New update 1.11 is online with request feature: speed variation!

Cheers,

Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Speed variation (default: mouse wheel)
  • Add: Battle plan - Speed variation
  • Improve: Behavior of AI squad member in squad formation
  • Fix: Windows near player at beginning of mission (siege/POW) doesn't unlocked correctly
  • Fix: Reload firearm might not work correctly in some conditions
  • Fix: AI operator cannot spot power supply correctly
  • Fix: AI operator cannot reach power supply correctly
  • Fix: Some Enila Island errors

