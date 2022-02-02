Update 1.11: Speed variation

Dear operators,
New update 1.11 is online with request feature: speed variation!
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: Speed variation (default: mouse wheel)
- Add: Battle plan - Speed variation
- Improve: Behavior of AI squad member in squad formation
- Fix: Windows near player at beginning of mission (siege/POW) doesn't unlocked correctly
- Fix: Reload firearm might not work correctly in some conditions
- Fix: AI operator cannot spot power supply correctly
- Fix: AI operator cannot reach power supply correctly
- Fix: Some Enila Island errors
Changed files in this update