CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 2 February 2022

Pre Expansion Hotfix patch #2

Build 8132796

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again, here's some more fixes! I've also been doing lots of tiny patches between these hotfix ones to fix stuff. Here's the notes:

  • Fixed issues when playing in chinese or russian
  • Fixed some crashes
  • Fixed fancy meals in the restaurant not working
  • Fixed a few cases where the game wouldn't let you move
  • Fruit price increased by 0.06f
  • Pedestrians are a tiny bit less generous by default
  • Fixed issues with massive click boxes on scrap
  • ...and some other tweaks and fixes.

