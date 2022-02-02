Pre Expansion Hotfix patch #2

Hello again, here's some more fixes! I've also been doing lots of tiny patches between these hotfix ones to fix stuff. Here's the notes:
- Fixed issues when playing in chinese or russian
- Fixed some crashes
- Fixed fancy meals in the restaurant not working
- Fixed a few cases where the game wouldn't let you move
- Fruit price increased by 0.06f
- Pedestrians are a tiny bit less generous by default
- Fixed issues with massive click boxes on scrap
- ...and some other tweaks and fixes.
Changed files in this update