Bacon May Die update for 2 February 2022

Controller support, some new outfits and weapons

  • Added initial gamepad controls (only tested with XBox controller)
  • Added multiple new outfits
  • Added a few new weapons
  • Either improved or broke (most likely) online multiplayer

I could use your feedback on the gamepad controls.

Current scheme is: D-pad works as arrows, X - strike, A - roll, Y - jump, B- also strike (for now).

So I've been thinking, should A and B be strikes in different directions? Also, what to do with shoulders? Nades, skills, dash?

And final question... Do you really want FULL control? As in, no more autorunning.

  • SnoutUp

