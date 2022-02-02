Controller support, some new outfits and weapons

Hello,
- Added initial gamepad controls (only tested with XBox controller)
- Added multiple new outfits
- Added a few new weapons
- Either improved or broke (most likely) online multiplayer
I could use your feedback on the gamepad controls.
Current scheme is: D-pad works as arrows, X - strike, A - roll, Y - jump, B- also strike (for now).
So I've been thinking, should A and B be strikes in different directions? Also, what to do with shoulders? Nades, skills, dash?
And final question... Do you really want FULL control? As in, no more autorunning.
Cheers!
- SnoutUp
Changed files in this update