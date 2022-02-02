Update v0.90

Hello everyone,
Below are the patch notes for this update. This update is slightly bigger than I anticipated. Hopefully you'll enjoy the new content added! :)
The next update will focus on tweaks and polishing, with some minor content. Stay tuned!
Thanks for playing,
Toblue
v0.90 Patch notes (The tenth update!)
New Additions and Changes
-
Added a new level to the Heart (in Lobby). It requires 500 fragments (though this value may be lower depending on how old your save files are) and 1 Core Shard (dropped by final boss) to level up. Level up the Heart to unlock the new content below.
-
Added 5 playable classes (including starting class)! Each class has 5 levels, each level unlocks 3 things (skills, trinkets etc). Old unlockables of the starting class are now unlocked by default, and all unlockables of the starting class are new content. Starting class character sprite updated.
-
The 5 playable classes and unlock conditions:
[spoiler]The Neutron (starting class)
The Caster - Unlocked by default
The Brawler - Randomly appears in secret rooms in Area3
The Shopkeeper - Unlocked by reaching the final shop upgrade (if you've already reached this, simply buy something from a shop and you'll unlock this)
The Voidling - Unlocked by defeating the final boss 5+ times (if you've already done this, defeating the boss once more will unlock this)[/spoiler]
-
Below are all class unlockables:
Added 26 new skills
Added 29 new trinkets
Added 11 new spells
Added 6 new items
-
Added 55 Mimic-exclusive skills. What are Mimic-exclusive skills you say? You'll have to find out yourself ;)
-
Added a new Lobby NPC! This NPC allows you to enable "Challenge Options" that'll add new challenges to your runs (such as stronger enemies or deadlier traps :D). Each Challenge Option enabled will also give you an exp boost; this should help you level up the new player classes and unlock the new stuff faster!
-
Added 14 Challenge Options
-
New Debuff: Echo - "Store 50% of damage received from skills. On turn start, take and reset stored damage"
-
New Debuff: Contrary - "Health healing received by this unit is inverted to damage instead"
-
New Debuff: Hijack - "Buffs gained by this unit is transferred to the opponent instead"
-
Introduced Active Trinkets. These trinkets have an Active effect that will trigger when clicked on
Balancing and Minor Changes
-
Starting class base HP lowered from 70 to 65
-
Late Game skills now spawn by chance: 50% on floor 7, +10% for each floor above
-
Dungeon Gold update value is now additive when gaining/spending gold rapidly i.e. picking up 3 gold and then 4 gold will display +7, rather than +3 then quickly +4
-
Colliding with shop items will now display a description of that item
-
Sprites for crafted potions are updated
-
Shopkeeper's dialogue expanded
-
Max HP gain from Max HP+ boosters lowered from 10 to 7
Skill Changes:
- Most skills that can Combo are now Once per turn
- Thunderstorm cost increased from 1 to 2, damage increased
- Desperation: changing your HP after this skill is queued will not update damage. This is intended to prevent damage from changing when your health changes during the attack animation e.g. through thorns damage. Text updated to clarify this.
- Bewilder skill cost increased from 1 to 2
- Heart Beat damage increased slightly
- Infuse cost increased from 2 to 3
- Expend cost increased from 1 to 2
- Piercing Light Exhaust effect no longer removes player's statuses, damage increased slightly
- Unleash damage lowered
Trinket Changes:
- Aqua Pendant and Silver Ruby Ring have been removed
- Mana Gem and Berserker's Hammer are now class unlockables
- Berserker's Helm SV boost lowered from +2/+2 to +1/+2, trigger threshold changed from 30% to 25%
- Berserker's Mantle damage requirement increased from 10 to 15
- Talon Emblem enemy Current Stun bonus reduction decreased from 20% to 15%
- Soul Lantern enemies defeated requirement increased from 6 to 8
- Siphoning Orb effect changed to "Increase your Max HP by 1 for every enemy you've defeated. Bosses count as double"
- Metronome is now a rare (yellow) trinket
- Crescent Bracelet is now a common (white) trinket, damage reverted from 5 to 4
- Nulmora's Horn effect changed to "You and your enemies can no longer gain debuffs (except for Dazed)"
- Gold Watch is now an active trinket, stun damage reduced from 28 to 24
- Sorcerer's Amulet is now once per turn
- Cursed Heart healing increased from 50% to double
- Crystal Heart bonus Max HP lowered from 10 to 6, healing on pick increased from 15 to 20
Other:
- Fragile damage on enemies reduced from 14% to 12% (damage on bosses remains unchanged at 8%)
- Status: Chilled now triggers at 4 stacks, up from 3
- Enemy skills that inflict Chilled adjusted accordingly
- Enemy Passive: Numb damage threshold for Area2 lowered from 70 to 60
- Item: Life Potion heal % lowered from 20% to 18%
- Item: Lesser Life Potion heal % lowered from 10% to 9%
- Sustain Slates on bosses no longer guarantee Life Potions
- Spell: Aftermath cost lowered from 16 to 14
- Spell: Detonate cost increased from 12 to 16
- Spell: Recharge cost increased from 15 to 16
- Spell: Harvest cost increased from 10 to 12
- Triggering Spell: Harvest on bosses will now drop 4 pickups, down from 5
Bug Fixes
- Tellie should no longer block room entrances for some rooms
- Trinket Booth will now correctly sell trinkets of the same rarity when rerolled
- Enemy Skill: Become Dust damage forecast should now be correct
- Fixed bug with skills disappearing when adding synergy skill without combining whilst having 5 skills
- Fixed incorrect damage forecast on skills that deal damage and inflict Exposed
- Fixed minor typos
- Trinket: Guardian Angel should no longer trigger at exactly the HP value stated
- Fixed bug with Trinket: Soul Lance and Spell: Scavenge
- Item: Frozen Skull should no longer be usable outside battle
- Fixed bug with Trinket: Black Hole Crest not working after loading from a quicksave
<3
Changed files in this update