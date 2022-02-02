Update v0.90

Hello everyone,

Below are the patch notes for this update. This update is slightly bigger than I anticipated. Hopefully you'll enjoy the new content added! :)

The next update will focus on tweaks and polishing, with some minor content. Stay tuned!

Thanks for playing,

Toblue

v0.90 Patch notes (The tenth update!)

New Additions and Changes

Added a new level to the Heart (in Lobby). It requires 500 fragments (though this value may be lower depending on how old your save files are) and 1 Core Shard (dropped by final boss) to level up. Level up the Heart to unlock the new content below.

Added 5 playable classes (including starting class)! Each class has 5 levels, each level unlocks 3 things (skills, trinkets etc). Old unlockables of the starting class are now unlocked by default, and all unlockables of the starting class are new content. Starting class character sprite updated.

The 5 playable classes and unlock conditions:

[spoiler]The Neutron (starting class)

The Caster - Unlocked by default

The Brawler - Randomly appears in secret rooms in Area3

The Shopkeeper - Unlocked by reaching the final shop upgrade (if you've already reached this, simply buy something from a shop and you'll unlock this)

The Voidling - Unlocked by defeating the final boss 5+ times (if you've already done this, defeating the boss once more will unlock this)[/spoiler]

Below are all class unlockables:

Added 26 new skills

Added 29 new trinkets

Added 11 new spells

Added 6 new items

Added 55 Mimic-exclusive skills. What are Mimic-exclusive skills you say? You'll have to find out yourself ;)

Added a new Lobby NPC! This NPC allows you to enable "Challenge Options" that'll add new challenges to your runs (such as stronger enemies or deadlier traps :D). Each Challenge Option enabled will also give you an exp boost; this should help you level up the new player classes and unlock the new stuff faster!

Added 14 Challenge Options

New Debuff: Echo - "Store 50% of damage received from skills. On turn start, take and reset stored damage"

New Debuff: Contrary - "Health healing received by this unit is inverted to damage instead"

New Debuff: Hijack - "Buffs gained by this unit is transferred to the opponent instead"