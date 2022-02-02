Hotfix Patch 0.2.000 / Beta5

※ Translated by papago
☆ The difficulty level of some patterns has been changed.
-
Slapstick Parfait
SOLAR SUPERNOVA Lv10→Lv11
-
CYBER Sparks
SOLAR QUASER Lv12→Lv13
-
Conflict
SOLAR SUPERNOVA Lv10→Lv11
LUNAR Supernova Lv09 → Lv10
☆ Fixed a problem that prevented new users from proceeding with the game after the tutorial.
☆ Fixed a problem where usernames are written in numbers.
☆ Fixed an issue where the results after playing were not reflected in the ranking.
☆ Fixed the problem of not being able to key in multiple pop-up outputs.
☆ If server communication fails, the game will not end and an error pop-up will be output.
Changed files in this update