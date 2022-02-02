 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 2 February 2022

Hotfix Patch 0.2.000 / Beta5

Build 8132659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

※ Translated by papago

☆ The difficulty level of some patterns has been changed.

  • Slapstick Parfait

    SOLAR SUPERNOVA Lv10→Lv11

  • CYBER Sparks

    SOLAR QUASER Lv12→Lv13

  • Conflict

    SOLAR SUPERNOVA Lv10→Lv11

    LUNAR Supernova Lv09 → Lv10

☆ Fixed a problem that prevented new users from proceeding with the game after the tutorial.

☆ Fixed a problem where usernames are written in numbers.

☆ Fixed an issue where the results after playing were not reflected in the ranking.

☆ Fixed the problem of not being able to key in multiple pop-up outputs.

☆ If server communication fails, the game will not end and an error pop-up will be output.

