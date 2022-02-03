Hello, Engineers!

The time has come! The team has been working hard on this update and today, we delivered new blocks, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and a reimagining of warfare in Space Engineers!

Warfare 2: Broadside expands and improves vehicle combat in Space Engineers. We are continually inspired by our incredible community and so we have created this vision of war based on community feedback. Your creations, machinations, mods, stories and visions of the world of Space Engineers helped guide our efforts and deliver one of our biggest updates ever!

The goal of Warfare 2: Broadside is to bring you more fun and engagement with Space Engineers, both on planets and in space. Defending against pirates, boarding a freighter, having a tank battle on a moon, or a breakneck dogfight through the canyons of Pertram, we believe this update will change the way you play.

While war is the theme, we mustn’t forget that this is Space Engineers, and thus “building and creativity” remains the center of the Space Engineers universe. With this update, we are introducing a series of quality of life improvements as well as entirely new mechanics.

Update Features

Arsenal of new weapons and ammunition: Railgun (small and large grid) Artillery (large grid) Artillery Turret (large grid) Assault Cannon (small grid) Assault Cannon Turret (small and large grid) Autocannon (small grid) Autocannon Turret (small grid)

Target Locking, New Combat Mechanics

Decoy block changes

Custom Turret Controller block for subgrid turrets

Projectile Drop; Gravity impacts projectiles, railgun sabots and shells trajectory. Gravity Generators do not have any effect

Large caliber shell physics; shells and Railgun sabots are capable of penetrating several layers of armor

Weapon Damage and Armor rebalanced

Ammunition and Tank Detonations; Any block that contains ammunition of any type will explode when destroyed by taking damage. The explosion is based on the amount and type of munitions that were inside the inventory Hydrogen and Oxygen Tanks explode and deal damage based on the amount of fuel left inside of them during the time of their destruction Hydrogen and Oxygen Tanks no longer lose all fuel upon being damaged below the red line, instead they slowly leak fuel. The fire particle is replaced by smoke when fuel hits 0%

Improved particle effects for bullets, explosions and hit effects

Mod API Improvements

New Custom Start map: Asteroid Armory

New block: Offset Passenger Seat

Increased Beacon range to 200 km, Jump Drives are now able to set Beacons as a jump-target

Added new graphics settings for Light Details

First-person camera improvement: auto look return

Removed the Good.bot chat feature

Warfare 2 Broadside Pack

Warfare Ion Thruster

Warfare Reactor

Warfare Hangar Door variants

Warfare Rocket Launcher (Rocket Launcher re-skin)

Warfare Gatling Gun (Gatling Gun re-skin)

Searchlight

Bridge Windows

Passenger Bench

Light Panel

Helm

Warfare Battery

Heat Vent

Sliding Hatch Door

Woodland Camo Armor Skin

Shark Mouth Helmet Skin

“Rock-Paper-Scissors” Emotes

“Salute” Emote

Community Collaboration

We would like to thank you, our community, for your continued support, collaboration and inspiration. You feed our “Need to Create”. A very special thank you to:

Darkstar

JTurp

Jakaria

AWG

NinjaPirate

Mexpex

Okim

Klime

Math0424

Whiplash141

Dondelium

Meridius_IX

Gwindalmir

...and so many others that have, and continue to, inspire us with their creativity, ingenuity, and passion.

Mod API Improvements

IMyLargeTurretBase.GetTargetedEntity(): Now returns target grid bounding box center as Position, grid bounding box as the BoundingBox, and the targeted block position as HitPosition

Fixed IMyShipController's MoveIndicator, RollIndicator, and RotationIndicator so that they sync properly. There is no longer a difference in behavior between clients and hosts in multiplayer. This opens up a ton of scripting possibilities!

MyTransparentGeometry IMyBillboard interface

GameLogic additions and the ability to read files from mod folder

Added action for when characters use a consumable item

IMyVoxelMaps Additions

IMyShipDrill is now an IMyShipToolBase

Added Missing Terminal and Controller ModAPI methods

MySync Implementation in ModAPI

Block Weapon Group UI compatibility

Decals ModAPI Changes

GetFatBlocks for ModAPI

Grid Groups

IMYCubeGrid interface to Physics.ApplyDeformation

Fixed IMyLargeTurretBase - Azimuth and Elevation issue

IMyTurretControlBlock | Expose ShootDirection and m_directionBlock to the script API

Interface to CubeGrid.GridSystems.ConveyorSystem PullItem() and PushGenerateItem()

Interface to Grid.GridSystems.ResourceDistributor

Interface to GridSystems.GridPowerStateChanged event for ModAPI

Interface to GridSystems.IsTrash() property

Interface to GridSystems.mterminalSystem* group events

Interface to MyProjectile.GetSurfaceAndMaterial

Missiles detector for ModAPI

MyMissiles and MyMissile ModAPI

MyProjectile and MyProjectiles ModAPI

MyTextureChange whitelist

Projectile detector interface

Animal NPC API Expansions

Interface to GridSystems.mterminalSystem* group events

Added events: MyCubeGrid.OnConnectivityChanged MyCubeGrid.OnMerge

MyGridGasSystem Interface

IMyModel GetTriangle & GetVertex

MyGridJumpDriveSystem Interface

Cargo:ExternalMass

OnExplosion delegate to MyExplosions

Expose AdminSettings Getter Methods

Added INotifyPropertyChanging and INotifyPropertyChanged to whitelist

Mod API Documentation updated

Fixes & Improvements

Fixed crash when toggling Ejector Override power transfer

Fixed infinite joining when attempting connection to an EOS DS

Fixed ability of DLC non-owner to weld up a projection with skins already applied (now it welds without armor skins if not owned)

Fixed animation incorrectly keeping welding pose for male emotes if welder equipped

Fixed Beacons being able to transmit ore locations (they are not supposed to)

Fixed black screen appearing when choosing NO in dialog after attempting to load a save from a newer version

Fixed block name field keeping its cursor position when switching from block with longer name to block with shorter name

Fixed bullets going through voxel and hitting grids inside it

Fixed chat command '/gps share' creating two GPSes (one activated, the other deactivated)

Fixed Corner armor panels being harder to aim at and weld

Fixed desync of predicted ship moving it forward and backward when trying to rotate with Q and E or changing status of dampeners

Fixed displacement of a true full-screen window after alt-tabbing

Fixed DSGUI being unable to create Scenarios directly through Save button

Fixed Experimental check being skipped when joining server through Server Details screen

Fixed F9 (formerly F7, spectator where the position is fixed and character controls are active) behavior when encountering highlightable objects

Fixed factions turning to undiscovered when managing them as an admin with Creative tools enabled

Fixed game stripping off DLC blocks incorrectly when paste merging grid onto existing grid on DS or in Lobby MP

Fixed gamepad aim assist not working

Fixed hit indicator not appearing around the cross-hair in 3rd person view

Fixed inability to regain focus/selection with gamepad after refresh in faction selection part of respawn screen

Fixed inconsistency of gamepad radial menus behavior allowing selection (but not placement) of unowned DLC blocks

Fixed Jump drive being able to jump through an obstacle

Fixed LCD image change interval not working correctly for values close to the update rate (Update10)

Fixed Linux proton mono incompatibility (Linux still not officially supported as a platform, but hopefully fix allows for easier set up now)

Fixed mod.io search not working at times (wildcard search is now available for <=3 characters, otherwise full-text only)

Fixed ModAPI IMyCubeGrid.GasSystem crashing the game when accessed too early

Fixed Oxygen farm incorrectly switching to full production before it updates after reload

Fixed personal rocket launcher firing off into different direction than wanted when crouching

Fixed Safe Zone being disabled on grid being split

Fixed Safe Zone names not being updated for clients after rename and reconnect

Fixed server saving on restart with "Save before restarting" being disabled because auto-save interval >0 was influencing it (moved outside of auto-restart and independent of interval)

Fixed ship tools being able to be engaged twice by combining methods of input

Fixed subgrids or landing gear locked grids taking over control of the grid

Fixed the ability to jump into a natural gravity environment with a jump drive (now jump is prevented)

Fixed thruster flames not being synchronized to others in case grid is a station

Fixed visual duplication of inventory contents caused by incorrect splitting of network messages (new deterministic system introduced)

Fixed wind turbines not checking area around pivot point for atmosphere

Improved ModAPI ability to place voxel maps with rotation and material (procedural and predefined asteroids, newly planets)

Optimized performance of placement check when casting a preview of a massive grid over existing massive grid

Optimized performance when trying to open and handle large amount of inventories

Fixed armor skin getting deleted from blocks in preview by using a line to delete existing ones

Fixed artificial horizon indicator not being present when controlling through remote control

Fixed character ragdoll bones not updating, not syncing and deforming after death

Fixed cloud blueprints not having thumbnails

Fixed collisions for Barred Windows being too thin

Fixed cryo-chamber emissivity when built in atmosphere (used to indicate yellow, not knowing about atmospheric oxygen)

Fixed descriptions for LS and RS actions in gamepad controller schemes

Fixed emissive status of lights not being persistent through save/reload

Fixed faction UI showing info about an already disbanded faction

Fixed female arm clipping through body when aiming down with a rocket launcher

Fixed female arm when holding a rifle

Fixed female rifle stance not being aligned with the cross-hair

Fixed female twisted wrist when holding a launcher whilst crouching

Fixed gamepad hints overlapping with other text under Mods

Fixed gamepad rotation hint axes staying in the world

Fixed grids not rotating smoothly when rotation speed was too low

Fixed idle male + female weapon idle animation (used to move the weapon in random directions, clipping into camera)

Fixed male idle animations with hand tools while flying

Fixed male idle pose with grinder equipped

Fixed male pistol animation when aiming down

Fixed minor art discrepancies on Passages

Fixed mirrored danger stickers on Assembler

Fixed non-block items in Toolbar config drawing description boxes over other parts of UI

Fixed O2/H2 generator not updating processing sounds when work is done

Fixed parachute not being synced to others on DS

Fixed passage block shading

Fixed ragdoll deformation on pushed disconnected clients because of weapon/tool position not updating

Fixed Safe Zone block collision being only a cylinder

Fixed Show all players admin option pointing out NPCs as well (now shows only players in sync distance for clients on DS and MP, MP host sees much further)

Fixed Small Light Armor Corner having an invisible edge in construction stages

Fixed static hints for entering/exiting symmetry setup

Fixed Target dummy missing control panel highlight on Low and Medium graphics

Fixed tooltip for button "Open in workshop" under Mods

Fixed tooltip for Custom data button

Fixed tooltip for Refresh button in Entity list

Fixed tooltip typo for Show antenna range under Terminal>Info

Fixed Turret control HUD not appearing after reconnecting/reloading while controlling a turret

Fixed weather temperature info not being consistent with HUD temperature readings

Fixed Z-fighting on kitchen block

Fixed Z-fighting on the sci-fi bar counter

Fixed visible line break in message when Jump drive jump has been truncated

Fixed Advanced Gamepad control Help for Camera zoom

Fixed capitalization for several items in Toolbar config

Fixed Decoy description text to also inform about lightning

Fixed Direct connect textbox tooltip to also include mention of hostname

Fixed DLC Icons overlapping loading screen tips and quotes texts

Fixed DSGUI save tooltip not updating after list refresh

Fixed Emotes being available in Cryo chamber

Fixed horizontal rotation movement of character not being precise/smooth enough for aiming

Fixed non-descript tooltip for the optional Scripter role on DS

Fixed shortened faction information in Online Players screen by adding a tooltip

Fixed symbol 1 block in Sparks of the Future shuttle being upside down

Fixed the ability to bind several actions to single key in controls (now one binding per key)

Fixed the ability to have negative number Trash removal values

Fixed tooltip on Continue button after last playing Uranium Heist

Fixed tooltip on Enable area interaction

Fixed wording on message when client lost connection to the server, but server was still running

